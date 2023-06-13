Buhari’s Former Minister Reacts As Akpabio Defeats Yari To Become Senate President

Former Minister for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the election of the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West, Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Akpabio defeated the senator representing Zamfara Central, Abdulaziz Yari, to win the election held on Tuesday.

Reacting via a post shared on his Twitter page, Keyamo expressed excitement over the outcome of the election.

Keyamo recalled his excellent relationship with Akpabio during the last administration adding that Nigerians should expect some uncommon monets at the National Assembly.

He tweeted: “Huge congratulations to the uncommon Governor, Senator, Minister (GSM) and now Senate President with whom I had an excellent relationship in the Ministry of Niger-Delta Affairs in the last dispensation. Expect some uncommon moments at the National Assembly with the brand new Senate President, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio”

Reno Omokri Fumes

Meanwhile, Omokri insisted that electing a Southerner as the Senate President was a wrong move.

He argued that such a situation has created an imbalance of power in the goverment considering that the president of the federation, Bola Tinubu is from the southwest and the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola is also from the Southwest.

He wrote, “In my opinion, it is wrong for the 10th Senate to have elected any Southerner as Senate President. It creates an imbalance in the government in favour of Southern Nigeria. The head of the executive, President Tinubu, is from the Southwest.