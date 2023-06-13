Buhari’s Ex-Aide Reacts As Akpabio Emerges New Senate President

Former presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad has congratulated the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, on his emergence as the 10th National Assembly Senate President.

Naija News earlier reported that Akpabio defeated the former governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, in a keenly contested election held on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate.

The former governor of Akwa Ibom State polled 63 votes, while the former governor of Zamfara scored 46 votes.

Akpabio, who is the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will succeed the immediate past Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

Reacting in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, Ahmad hailed Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin on their emergence as the Senate President and the Deputy President of the Senate respectively.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau I. Jibrin, who have just been elected the President of the Senate President and the Deputy President of the Senate respectively.”