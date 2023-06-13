Senate President Akpabio Swears In Senators-Elect

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, swore in senators-elect to the 10th National Assembly.

Naija News had earlier reported that Akpabio on Tuesday defeated the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari to emerge the Senate President of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio would control the affair of the Senate after taking over from Ahmad Lawan who led the 9th Senate.

After a quick recess, Sani Tambuwal, the Clerk of the National Assembly, declared Akpabio as the Senate President having garnered 63 votes leaving his rival with 46 votes.

Meanwhile, 109 senatorial districts will be represented in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged as the majority party in the Senate with 59 members-elect.

The next biggest party in the Red Chamber is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which now has 36 senators-elect.

While the Labour Party (LP) has the seats of eight senatorial districts, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have two seats each.

The Young Progressives Party and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have one seat each.