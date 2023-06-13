10th NASS: How Can You Make Such A Statement When You Are One Of Us, Apologize Immediately – Ex-lawmaker To Shettima

A former member of the House of Representatives, Barrister Sani Mohammed Takori has condemned the recent utterances of the Vice President, Kashim Shettima over the Senate Presidency

Naija News recalls that Shettima had earlier declared that, “the worst and incompetent Southern Christian was better than the Northern Muslim in the senate presidency.”

Reacting to the Vice-president’s assertion, Takori argued that it was a direct attack on the North and particularly, the North West, Senator-elect, former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari.

Speaking via a statement, the former lawmaker urged Shettima to retract his words and seek forgiveness from northerners.

“We felt aggrieved by this assertion as it comes directly from no other person but the Vice President who is our own, it was quite unfortunate”, he added

He subsequently urged President Tinubu to disregard such sentiment as a true democrat and allow free and fair contest in the chamber.

He reminded Tinubu of the efforts he and other compatriots made in the struggle for the survival of the current democratic dispensation.

“We are quite aware that President Tinubu is a true democrat, so he would never succumb to undemocratic posture, especially, in the election of National Assembly leadership”, he added.

According to him, any attempt to deny Yari from contesting for the Senate Presidency was a clear denial of the right of the entire northern people.