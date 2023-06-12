Woman’s Hand Amputated After Husband Fires Gun At Her In Edo

A man identified as Okhiria has been arrested by the operatives of the Edo State Police Command for allegedly shooting his wife during an argument.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on June 3, at the Ekae community in the New Etete area, GRA, Benin.

Speaking with journalists, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor said the suspect and his wife got into a fight, and he picked up his double barrel gun and fired at the victim with the bullet hitting her left hand.

The victim’s affected hand was amputated following the incident.

According to Nwabuzor, the New Etete Police Division received a report of the incident on June 3 and the police have apprehended the suspect adding he would soon charge him to court after an investigation.

He said, “On June 3, the police received a complaint from some elders of the Ekae community with Joanki Okhiria, aged nine years, that on the same day, Joanki Okhiria’s father argued with his wife, Tina Okhiria.

“In the process, Okhiria shot Tina with his double barrel gun on the left hand, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The affected hand has been amputated.”

Poly Ibadan Reacts To Viral Ritual Video

In other news, the management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has explained that the short video of students clad in white and half naked that went viral is not a ritual activity as being rumoured.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday, explained that the said video was the performance of students from the Art and Design department during their 2023 departmental week.

Recall, a trending video circulating on social media showed where some students sacrificing and feasting on ritual in broad daylight on the campus.

“The scene on the video is to educate, orientate and discourage the minds of the youth, especially students, not to engage in money rituals and other social vices.

“Not that the act was real within the campus as it has been rumoured,” Fawale said.