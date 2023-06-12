Rufai Oseni Speaks On Being Offered Appointment In Tinubu’s Cabinet

Popular TV host, Rufai Oseni has reacted to the rumours that he was offered a political appointment by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that Rufai Oseni is one of the critics of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the presidential election.

Tinubu had defeated other presidential candidates including the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and several others to clinch the number one political seat in the country.

Tinubu who was inaugurated on the 29th of May, 2023 had since appointed former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila as his Chief of Staff (CoS) and a former Governor of Benue State, George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

However, the President is yet to appoint a spokesperson and other cabinet members in his administration.

Following a bill signed by ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, Tinubu is expected to constitute his cabinet within sixty days of inauguration.

Oseni in his reaction to the report of being offered an appointment in Tinubu’s administration described it as fake news.

The popular journalist in a post on his Twitter account on Monday wrote, “Fake news:I was not offered any position in this administration. I am content working on TV and Radio. Thanks”