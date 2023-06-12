Nigerian American Actress, Aduba Shows Off Baby Bump, Expecting First Child With Husband

Nigerian-born American actress Uzo Aduba is expecting a baby with her husband Robert Sweeting.

The actress, who was nominated for a Tony Award last year for her work in the play Clyde’s, returned to the awards show in New York on Sunday night to debut her latest accessory — a baby bump.

The 42-year-old wore a bright orange Christian Siriano suit showing off her bump, disclose the exciting news on the red carpet to both news men and her fans.

Hours before the show, Aduba took to the social media platform to share the news with her 2.2 million followers.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star shared the wonderful news in an Instagram post she captioned, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”