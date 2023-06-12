Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 12th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 11th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N735 and sell at N747 on 11th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N735 Selling Rate N747

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The naira fell again against the dollar at the Investors’ and Exporters’ window, landing at N472.50 to the dollar.

This marked a 0.64% drop compared to Thursday’s rate of N469.50.

The highest rate of the day was N477 to the dollar, but it ultimately settled at N472.50. At its lowest, the naira traded at 460 to the dollar.

For the day, a total of $77.42 million was traded at the official Investors and Exporters window.

This comes hours before President Bola Tinubu suspended Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), effective immediately on Friday.

This move comes amid an ongoing investigation into Emefiele’s office and planned reforms in the financial sector, according to the Director of Information at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

Emefiele has been instructed to hand over his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as CBN governor until the investigation concludes and the reforms are implemented.