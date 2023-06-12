Manchester City Have 7 Players In 2022–2023 Champions League Team Of The Season

The 2022–2023 UEFA Champions League team of the season is dominated by Manchester City players, who recently won their first-ever European Trophy.

The 2022–2023 UCL team of the season features seven players from Manchester City which is over 70 percent of the team.

Inter Milan which lost 1-0 to Manchester City in the Champions League final have two players in the UCL team of the season. While Real Madrid which ended their journey in the semi-final stage has two players on the list.

Manchester City added their name to the list of UEFA Champions League winners by defeating Inter Milan 1-0 to become the second team to ever win the UEFA Champions League in the city of Manchester after Manchester United.

The 22-year-old Norwegian prolific striker, Erling Haaland who finished the season as the Champions League’s highest goalscorer with 12 goals and Rodri who scored the winning goal in the Champions League final were Manchester City’s major representatives in the UCL team of the season.

Below is the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League team of the season as compiled by UEFA’s Technical Observer Panel

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defenders

Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Rúben Dias (Man City)

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter)

Federico Dimarco (Inter)

Midfielders

John Stones (Man City)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City)

Rodri (Man City)

Forwards

Bernardo Silva (Man City)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)