‘I Liked Him No Cap’ – Phyna Opens Up On Relationship Breakup With Groovy

Winner of the Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Edition, Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has opened up on the relationship breakup with her boyfriend, Groovy.

Naija News recalls that the two reality TV stars were an item during and after the reality until late 2022 when Phyna declared she is single.

In a recent interview, the BBNaija star said she genuinely liked Groovy until she discovered he was more interested in other female housemates.

According to Phyna, she decided to detach herself romantically and play along with Groovy after she overheard a discussion with another housemate about how to play her since she was a top contender in the house.

She added that many people thought she was being used in the Biggie house, however, the reverse was the case.

She said, “Initially getting into the relationship, it was real for me until I found out it wasn’t real for him and though I liked him no cap but when I heard he is interested in some other girls and the way the relationship was going, I just have to be smart and continued playing the game. Like common, I am an Edo girl, I no fit carry last.

“I realized myself when I found out he has other girls he likes and I heard my colleague advising him to stick with me since I was strong in the house.

“Even when we came out of the house I heard many housemates said that to him. A lot of people didn’t know in the house that I was also playing my games”