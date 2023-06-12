I Am Jobless – Buhari’s Minister Declares Bid For Edo Governorship

A former Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, has come out to declare himself jobless barely two weeks after bowing out of office.

Naija News reports that Agba, during a courtesy call on the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benin, the state capital, on Sunday, disclosed his intention to join the Edo State Governorship race.

Agba, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, said he would go ahead to contest only if his party gives him the nod and other stakeholders consider him worthy to be given the ticket.

The former minister submitted that “If there is a consensus that I am qualified and the party thinks that is what I should do, why not?

“So, I am not ruling out the fact that if the opportunity comes in the future, it may not happen. You know I am unemployed and I am looking for work.”

It would be recalled that Agba was appointed the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

On May 29, he bowed out of office by virtue of the expiration of Buhari’s tenure as the President of Nigeria.