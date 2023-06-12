Hilda Baci ‘Gets Into Trouble’ For Denying Having Knowledge Of N25k Scheduled Event

An Abuja-based restaurant has threatened to sue celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, for publicly denying having any knowledge of their scheduled event.

Naija News reports that a few days ago, Hilda dismissed reports alleging that she was charging twenty-five thousand Naira for people to observe her culinary skills in Abuja.

Baci in a post via her social media page, cancelled the ‘meet and greet’ session, clarifying that she did not ask anyone to pay such an amount of money.

She said: “Hi everyone. This is to inform everyone that I’m not doing any meet and greet in Abuja. I would also never ask anyone to pay for such.”

However, the organizers of the event have called out Hilda with claims and evidence of payment made for the event.

They alleged that both parties agreed to put out a publication for the event and an advance payment was made to the celebrity chef.

The event organizers noted that Hilda’s action has affected their brand and they would take all necessary steps to ensure that justice is served on the issue.

See the statement below:

It will be recalled that the 27-year-old gained popularity following her 100 hours of marathon cooking to surpass the previous Guinness World record set by an Indian chef, Lata Tondon, in 2019 for the longest time spent by an individual on cooking.