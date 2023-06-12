Fubara Reopens Atiku’s Allies Hotel, Petrol Station Sealed By Wike

A popular hotel and filling station in Rivers State owned by two allies of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, have been reopened by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara.

Naija News recalls that Mega Tool Filling Station and CSKR Hotels and Prisc’s Bar and Suites both in Port Harcourt were sealed by the Rivers Police Command on August 20, 2022.

It is understood that the filling station is owned by a former member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe, while the hotel is owned by a former lawmaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Jones Ogbonda.

Recall that the immediate-past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, ordered the sealing of the filling station and the hotel after he fell out with former lawmakers.

The former governor also ordered the arrest of Igwe on allegations that he was involved in illegal oil bunkering, which the latter denied.

According to The Punch, the filling station located along Adelabu/Ojoto Street, Mile 2 Diobu in Port Harcourt, had been unsealed while the security operatives, who used to man the facility, had left.

Similarly, the operatives and patrol vans stationed at the entrance of the CSKR Hotels and Priscy’s Bar and Suites had vacated the area, while normal businesses had been restored when our reporter visited on Sunday afternoon.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, said he was neither aware of the sealing or reopening of the facilities.