Fani-Kayode Meets Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Others In Abuja [Photos]

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Sunday, met with Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu.

Fani-Kayode alongside a former lawmaker who represented Yobe South in the National Assembly, Senator Mohammed Hassan, met with some other chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said he had a wonderful time with the former Speaker of the House of Representatives and former EFCC boss in Abuja.

He wrote: “Had a great afternoon with my brothers Senator Mohammed Hassan, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu (our incoming NSA), and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila (the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu) today. We had a wonderful time. Thanks be to God.”

In another tweet, the former minister said he and Senator Hassan paid a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, the Emir Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, in Abuja.

Fani-Kayode said it is always such a joy, honor, and privilege to spend time with him.

He wrote: “My friend and brother Senator Mohammed Hassan and I paid a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir Kano, earlier today. It is always such a joy, honor, and privilege to spend time with him. May your reign be long and peaceful Your Majesty. Thanks for receiving us so warmly.”