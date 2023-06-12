Don Jazzy’s New ‘Side Chic’ And ‘Girlfriend’ Arrive Together (Video)

Veteran Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has expressed excitement following the arrival of his new ‘girlfriend’ and ‘side chic’.

Naija News reports that the Mavin record boss made this known via his Instagram page.

Sharing the video of his two new cars, Don Jazzy linked them to his new lovers.

He captioned the video, “My new girlfriend and my new side chic came together. Nothing beats 0 mileage. Go get yours at @mikanomotors”

Don Jazzy Reacts As Davido Compares Him To Jesus

Meanwhile, Don Jazzy, has reacted to a statement made by Davido about his first encounter with him.

According to David, the first time he met Don Jazzy it felt like he was looking at Jesus.

Davido stated this during an interview with YouTuber, Tayo Aina.

He talked about his early music career, his growth in the industry, and his initial encounter with Don Jazzy, whom he called his mentor.

The singer, who recently acquired one of the 150 limited editions of a Mercedes Benz-Maybach car, disclosed that the Mavin record boss was his mentor and he was truly excited when he met him for the first time.

He stated that it took guts to stand in his presence during their first encounter.

Reacting, Don Jazzy took to Instagram to praise Davido over his achievements.

He noted that Davido’s work ethic, despite his considerable success and wealth, serves as a constant source of motivation for him regardless of being his mentor.