Jaji Insists On Contesting Against Tinubu’s Preferred Speakership Aspirant, Abbas

A top contender for the position of Speaker in the House of Representatives, Aminu Jaji has refuted rumours that he has withdrawn from the race.

The incoming lawmaker from Zamfara State confirmed that he is still in active consultations to secure support for his ambition.

On Monday, his media office released a statement addressing the circulating misinformation.

Jaji clarified that any news suggesting his withdrawal from the race is a calculated attempt by his opponents to tarnish his reputation.

He noted that consultations are still ongoing with my colleagues to drum support for his ambition.

The statement read, “Jaji is still in the race. We have consulted widely, and our colleagues have shown support.

“The fake news is unconnected with the massive support received in the last few days from Members-Elect across political divides, we urge our opponents to wait and allow members to choose their leaders.

“Ignore fake social media reports. Jaji is experienced, qualified, and competent enough to lead the 10th House of Representatives. Nothing will stop him. He has the blessing of the President and other party bigwigs, while the majority of the members elect are excitedly waiting for the election tomorrow. By God’s Grace, he will win.”

Jaji’s stand comes amidst the push by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu for Tajudeen Abbas to emerge the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.