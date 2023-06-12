Akpabio: Atiku’s Camp Slams Politicians Advocating For Religious Balancing

The spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Daniel Bwala, has berated politicians supporting Senator Godswill Akpabio to become the next Senate President and advocating for religious balancing in the polity.

Bwala said politicians advocating for a Christan Senate President were the same ones who criticized him when he condemned the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2023 elections.

In a tweet via his Twitter handle on Monday, the PDP chieftain said he has been vindicated because the same politicians who said religious balancing does not matter for the Presidency now think it matters now for the Senate Presidency.

He wrote: “As I listen to politicians today (from the highest to the lowest) vehemently advocating for my good friend Sen Godswill Akpabio’s bid for the presidency and making the strong points for religious balancing in the polity, I take solace in the fact that it was these same politicians across both religions that vilified me at the time for taking a principled stand in that regard; they said it didn’t matter then, but it matters now.

“I am vindicated. But are they too late in their argument or not, it is tomorrow that will answer that question.”

Bwala stated this hours after Vice President Kashim Shettima said the nation’s current political structure demanded the emergence of a southern Christian and a northern Muslim as the fairest balance to promote inclusivity at the center.

He stated this during a meeting with Senators campaigning for the emergence of Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin to lead the 10th Senate on Sunday.