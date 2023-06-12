Akeredolu And Deputy Allegedly In Power Transfer Dispute

The ongoing tension between the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, continues due to a power transfer issue arising from the governor’s reported incapacitation.

Ayedatiwa is allegedly prepared to challenge Akeredolu regarding this matter.

An insider in Akure, the state capital, informed Vanguard that Akeredolu is aware of his deputy’s purported plans and his perceived excessive ambition to seize power.

The source said, “The trouble began when Governor Akeredolu went on vacation and entrusted the deputy governor with the responsibilities of the governor’s office.

“During his short stay as acting governor, the deputy governor, it is alleged, prioritized his personal interests over that of the states and the governor.

“Some members of the Executive Council alleged that the deputy governor was responsible for the circulation of stories about the governor’s health.

“The deputy governor is behind all these circulating stories. What actually happened was that after the Cabinet meeting three weeks ago and the subsequent courtesy visits, the governor decided to take some time to rest.

“The truth is, Aketi is a workaholic. Often, we are the ones who have to insist that he takes a break. After the strenuous work he did three weeks ago, he was resting at the government house in Akure. However, some individuals kept disturbing him at his residence.

“Then, last Sunday, he left Akure for Ibadan in the hope of getting some much-needed rest. The governor has been advised to deliberately spend quality time resting. So, the deputy governor went to Ibadan to visit him and brought along some files.

“However, he didn’t inform the governor or his close aides about his visit. Upon reaching Ibadan, the governor signed the files, which were then returned to him. But the governor didn’t wait to talk to the deputy governor.

“When he returned to Akure, he started telling some of our associates that the governor should transfer power to him. He even attempted to persuade Exco members to support his position.

“He deliberately initiated these rumours about the governor’s health to gain public sympathy and support.

“The deputy governor lied to us. It was only when we started contacting the governor ourselves that we learned the truth.

“Just last Monday, the governor signed the May 2023 salary. The fact that the ministries are functioning should assure you that the governor is in charge and actively involved. At present, he is upset and pissed with these false stories.”