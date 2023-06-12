10th NASS Told What To Do Ahead Of Inauguration 

Members of the incoming 10th Nigeria National Assembly have been told to address the unfinished business of the 9th NASS.

Naija News gathered that the 9th National Assembly successfully passed 162 Bills of which 104 were assented to by the President.

To advance this course, the Senator representing Cross River State Southern senatorial district, Gershom Bassey has admonished the 10th Assembly to complete the “unfinished business ahead” from where the 9th stopped.

According to him, it would be in the interest of Nigerians if the 10th Assembly continued with the uncompleted legislative frameworks that the 9th Senate could not accomplish.

Bassey said “Let us always prioritize the interests of the Nigerian people, working towards a brighter future; The next Assembly must address the unfinished business ahead.

“It is important for the Executive to enact legislation like the Nigerian Railway Corporation Act (Repeal & Re-enactment) Bill, the National Roads Fund Bill, and the Federal Roads Authority Bill, which will lay the foundation for an efficient infrastructure system and promote public-private cooperation that will meet the needs of our growing population. Mr President, please sign these bills.

“This presents a unique opportunity for exemplary leadership, strategic foresight, efficient policy-making and cooperation between the arms of government, to deliver the country Nigerians have been yearning for.”