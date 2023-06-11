Watch Burna Boy’s Electrifying Performance At UEFA Champions League Final

Grammy award-winning Nigerian afrobeat singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly called Burna Boy, on Saturday thrilled the audience with an electrifying performance at the UEFA Champions League final.

Naija News reports that the 2023 UEFA Champions League final football match between Manchester City and Inter Milan took place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.

Burna Boy’s performance alongside Brazilian singer, Anitta made another history as the first-ever African artiste to perform in a Champions League final.

Recall that the ‘Stand Tall’ crooner on Friday received four nominations in the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television, BET, Awards.

This is coming a week after the singer became the first African artiste to sell out the 80,000-capacity London Stadium in the UK.

Watch the performance below:

Burna Boy Speaks After Davido Called Him ‘New Cat’

Meanwhile, Burna Boy seemed unbothered after his colleague, Davido referred to him as a ‘new cat’ in the music industry.

Recall that Davido, during a recent interview making the rounds online said he and Wizkid were the first young Nigerian artists to hit stardom.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner said he was excited to see ‘new cats’ such as Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake now dominating the music industry.

The statement generated mixed reactions online with many netizens anticipating the response of Burna Boy to Davido.

Surprisingly, Burna Boy ignored Davido’s comment as he took to his Instagram page to share photos from his London concert.

The ‘Stand Tall’ crooner who recently made history as the first African artiste to sell out 80,000 capacity venue in London, took out time to celebrate his success.

Burna Boy noted that his lifelong dream has always been to unite people from diverse backgrounds, and his performance in London allowed him to realize this aspiration.