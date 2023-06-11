Shettima Reacts As Two Speakership Aspirants Step Down For Abass

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has applauded the two speakership aspirants, Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gagdi for stepping down for the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Abbas for the position of speaker of the House of Representatives.

Naija News earlier reported that the duo decided to step down after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Others at the meeting include Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, amongst others.

In a viral video sighted online, Shettima said Tinubu was impressed by the gesture of the two aspirants to step down for Abbas.

He noted that APC is one big family and what binds them together is superior to whatever that divides them.

Shettima Sends Message To Lawmakers-elect

Meanwhile, Kashim Shettima has pleaded with lawmakers-elect to prioritize the stability of Nigeria while electing the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly on Tuesday.

Naija News reports that the 10th Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives will emerge during the inauguration on Tuesday, June 13.

The race for the Senate presidency has been quite intense, with major contenders intensifying campaigns to ensure that they clinch their desired seats.

Speaking at the valedictory session on Saturday, Shettima urged the lawmakers-elect to consider the unity and stability of the country far above their personal interest.

“The stability of this nation is superior to the stability of our pocket. Remember this on Tuesday,” the vice president told the lawmakers.