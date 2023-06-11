Remi Tinubu Speaks On How President Tinubu Rejected Her Senatorial Ambition

The Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has disclosed how her husband, Bola Tinubu resisted her ambition to be a Senator.

Naija News reports that Oluremi made the disclosure on Saturday at the Valedictory session of the 9th Senate of the National Assembly.

According to the First Lady, Tinubu initially frowned at her desire to join the Red Chamber in 2011 because serving the nation entails sacrifice.

The lawmaker who had been in the Senate for 12 years further revealed that after several persuasions, her husband eventually relented and gave her his support.

She appreciated President Tinubu for giving her the freedom to make necessary contributions towards improving the lives of Nigerians and also thanked her colleagues for their support.

She said, “My thanks will go to my husband for even giving me support. He gives me advice when I seek it.

“He gave me the freedom to be myself and to be able to make contributions necessary to improve the lives of our people, especially our women, youths and children.

“God sustained me for three terms, from the 7th Assembly to the 9th Assembly. I am still confused about how I have been able to continue the journey because serving the nation takes a lot of sacrifices. It started with the sacrifice from your homes, your children, even your better half”

Oluremi Tinubu commended the friendly atmosphere that existed among legislators, despite their various tribes, ethnicity, and religious divide.

She added, “Over the years, we have made friends, brothers, and sisters across our various tribes, ethnicity and religious divide.

“We have the entire Nigerians being represented and we were able to forge ahead and come together when we need to make very good decisions in the overall interest of the nation. We did that as elder statesmen and women.

I did all that is required of every legislator. Motions, bills including those that had been assented to by law”