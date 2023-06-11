Osun: Aregbesola Messages Adeleke, Reveals Plans For APC

Nigeria’s former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has sent a thank you message to the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, and his administration for their unwavering support for him and his ideology.

Aregbesola also thanked traditional rulers, groups and associations, among others in the state, for backing him in the last few years.

Naija News understands that the former Minister gave the remark as part of the activities that marked his homecoming in Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday.

Speaking on his political alliance, Aregbesola re-echoed the need for members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to strengthen the party’s political base in Osun State.

The politician said in no distant time, leaders of the party APC would traverse the length and breadth of the state to visit party members.

“I am deeply grateful to you, all. You have all shown me uncommon love, backing and strength, unity of purpose and the reassurance that you are indeed with us.

“We are grateful. We will not let you down. We will soon begin a statewide tour to see all our people and to assure them that we are fully back to see to their welfare. We are fully committed to strengthening the APC.

“In no distant time, leaders of the party will traverse the length and breadth of the state to visit party members and re-echo the need for them to strengthen the political base,” Aregbesola said.

It could be recalled that Aregbesola, on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, declared that he has returned to restructure the APC in Osun State.

He also explained that it was unfortunate that ‘some people’ mismanaged the affairs of the APC in the state and ran it aground.