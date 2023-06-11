Naira To Dollar Black Market Rate Today 11th June 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)? See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 10th June below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N760 and sell at N768 on 10th June, 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N760 Selling Rate N768

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Members and non-members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, referred to as OPEC+, have globally slashed crude production.

Naija News learnt that this was made known at the 35th Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee Meeting of OPEC held in Vienna, Austria, on Sunday.

According to Bloomberg, Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer and key member of OPEC, made an additional voluntary cut of one million barrels of oil per day as part of a deal struck after hours of tense haggling.

OPEC agreed to cut crude oil production volumes in order to ensure global oil market stability, but allowed Nigeria, Congo and Angola to continue to produce maximally to their OPEC quota of 2023.

Also, Nigeria, Congo and Angola have agreed that the highest production volumes of the last six months from November 2022 to April 2023 should be used as the basis for the determination of their 2024 production quota.