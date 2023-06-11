Mr Macaroni Opens Up On Depression Ordeal

Nigerian skit maker cum actor, Adebowale Adedayo, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, has opened up on how depression pushed him into the entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that the comedian who is widely known for the slang ‘Ooin you are doing well’ in a post via Twitter on Saturday, disclosed that he suffered from depression after he was expelled from the university in 2017.

The movie star said he was depressed because it was the fourth university he was attending.

Mr Macaroni said he also suffered another round of depression in 2018 because of his inability to find acting gigs and got defrauded while hunting for movie roles.

According to the thespian, he began creating online content in 2019 while battling depression adding that God helped him to achieve stardom in the same year.

He wrote, “I was dealing with depression late 2017/2018 —- That was the period I was expelled from Uni. And it was the 4th University at the time.

“From 2018-2019 was another round of depression. I continued hustling for roles again in Nollywood. I have been acting on and off since like 2011…

“From one audition to another. Dem scam me tire. I dey pay for form on top say I wan act….

“I started creating contents and posting online late 2019 when depression wan finish me. God picked my call same year”