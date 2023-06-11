Lagos Trade Union Official Supports Subsidy Removal Amid Strike Cancellation

The Deputy Chairman of the Trade Union Congress in Lagos State, Comrade Idogen Emmanuel, has shed light on why the planned strike by Congress was halted.

According to him, it became clear that countries neighbouring Nigeria were greatly benefitting from the nation’s subsidized fuel.

In a discussion with journalists in Benin over the weekend, Emmanuel expressed his concern about the fuel subsidy scheme’s harm to the country’s economy.

He said that fuel marketers were capitalizing on the subsidy and making significant profits.

“The realization that petroleum marketers take the products to African countries like Cameroon, Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, and up to Senegal and make more money led the union to back down,” he explained.

Despite acknowledging the necessity of removing fuel subsidies, Emmanuel encouraged the government to put comprehensive measures in place to mitigate the impact of this action on the Nigerian people.

The Deputy Chairman pointed out that the Nigeria Labour Congress’s call for a strike didn’t follow the required protocol, which should have included a 14-day notice and a three-day warning strike.

Beyond discussing the cancelled strike, Emmanuel also revealed his political ambitions.

He announced his intent to run for the Chairmanship position in the upcoming September 19, 2023, Local Government Elections. He will be contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

Emmanuel voiced his concern about past mismanagement in Esan South East local government. He proposed utilizing mechanized farming to provide jobs and boost the local government area’s internal revenue, given its fertile land.