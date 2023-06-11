Chef Dami: ‘This New Cooking Challenge Will Disunite Nigeria And Bring Strife’ – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has averred that the new cook-a-thon embarked by an Ekiti-based chef, Damilola Adeparusi to break the record of celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, will disunite Nigeria and paint the country in bad limelight.

Naija News reports that Damiola’s quest to clinch the world record-breaking title of non-stop cooking by a single individual is coming less than a month after chef Hilda Baci completed her yet-to-be-verified cook-a-thon in 100 hours and 40 minutes.

Reacting amidst the backslashes that have trailed Damilola’s latest development, Reno in a social media post said there are over 40,000 records in the Guinness World Records and the Ekiti chef would have looked for some other records instead of breaking Hilda’s record.

According to Reno, Damilola isn’t industrious and the attempt will be perceived as jealousy and envy by many Nigerians.

He added that the new challenge will disunite Nigerians and brings strife while exposing the cultural trait of undermining each other.

He said, “There are over 40,000 records in the Guinness World Records. A Nigerian broke one. If another Nigerian wanted to be in the Book of Records, should she not have looked for some other record to break other than Hilda Baci’s potential record? Why must her target be the feat achieved by her fellow citizen?

“This is all too common in Black Africa. Crab Mentality. We prefer to compete with our brothers rather than cooperate with them. And if we can’t beat them, then we pull them down! I have seen this happen so many times. Nigerians do not like each other when they meet abroad and will even undermine each other in full view of other nationalities.

“Why must it be that same record? And why go after it so soon after it was potentially set? It is just so opportunistic. Why not attempt to break some other record held by some other persons from some of the country, such that if you successfully break it, you do not do it at the expense of your compatriot?

“From what I see, this new cook is not industrious. Some people may even see her as jealous or envious. Whether or not they are correct, one thing is clear, she is disastrous. What she is doing will not bring joy to Nigeria. Hilda Baci united Nigeria and Nigerians. This new challenge will disunite us and bring strife while further exposing our cultural trait (I pray it is not a racial trait) of undermining each other. Even the Guinness Book of Records people will see us as rather mean-spirited people. What a pity”