Benue Gov Alia Inaugurates Committees, To Deploy Security Agents On Asset Recovery Mission 

As part of efforts to recover state assets, the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated two assets recovery committees both at state and local government levels.

Naija News understands that the governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula said the committee has been mandated to ascertain all assets of the government including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture, and other machinery.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Alia had cried out that no single official vehicle was left behind for him by the immediate past administration of Samuel Ortom.

He had alleged the past administration had looted the government house in the state’s capital.

Tersoo had said, “The PDP looted Government House to a point that the new government under governor Hyacinth Alia, met no single car or truck in government house. The governor’s visits to agencies and parastatals have uncovered the highest level of rot ever witnessed in the history of Benue State.”

But in a swift response, the former Special Adviser to Ortom, Terver Akase had said the State Executive Council of the past administration granted a waiver to government officials to go with their official vehicles.

Akase had said, “On the issue of vehicles, the present administration may wish to be informed that the Benue State Executive Council decided that government officials including the Governor and his Deputy be given waivers to enable them to go with the official vehicles allocated to them.

“Governor Ortom, therefore, did nothing unlawful by leaving office with the official vehicles allocated to him.”

But in a new development, the Benue State government in a statement issued by Kula on Sunday said along with the recovery committee, security agents would also be deployed in the asset recovery mission.

”Both committees will have able representatives from; the Department of State Security, The Police, Military, and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps,” the statement read.

Kalu explained that one of the committees would handle the state level, while the other handles the local government level.

The statement also noted that “Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated two Assets Recovery Committees. One is to work at the state level, while the other is at the Local Government level.

“The committee members are among other things, mandated to ascertain all assets of the government including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture, and other machinery.”

The Asset Recovery Committee is headed by a former permanent secretary, Hingah Biem, while other members include former Attorney General of the State, Barr. Joe Abaagu, Dennis Akura, Ioryue Yajir, Peter Egbodo, Joseph Ojob, Jonathan Modi, Shaageer Matins, Yuhe Jerome, Tom Uja andTormbuwua Terlumun as Member/Secretary.

At local government levels, members include; Jude Tyo, Aondowase Apera, Kwaghgba Amande, Richard Dzungweve, Anthony Sende, Olofu Ogwuche, Terver Kachina, and Nick Eworo – Member Secretary.