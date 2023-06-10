Wike Reacts To Emefiele’s Suspension As CBN Governor

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has hailed the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of Emefiele and directed him to hand over his responsibilities to the Deputy Governor in charge of the Operations Directorate, Folashodun Shonubi.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey announced the development in a statement made available to reporters.

In a statement on Friday issued by his media team, Wike expressed his admiration for President Tinubu over the decision to suspend Emefiele as the boss of the apex bank.

The former Rivers governor, who has been critical of Emefiele’s policies, notably the Naira redesign, commended the President for the bold and timely action.

Also, Wike applauded President Buhari for endorsing uniformity in the retirement age and pension of judicial officers across the country, saying that the move will rejuvenate the nation’s judiciary and bring about positive changes.

Furthermore, Wike expressed their satisfaction with President Tinubu’s focused and exemplary leadership, which they believe will guide the country toward prosperity.