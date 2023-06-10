Where Is Emefiele, Under What Charges Are You Holding Him? – Omokri Questions Tinubu

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has warned President Bola Tinubu’s administration against locking up the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele and cooking up false allegations against him.

Omokri insisted that it was the same thing former President Muhammadu Buhari did to Goodluck Jonathan administration officials in 2015 that was being repeated.

The political analyst pleaded with the Federal Government to give Emefiele a chance to defend himself.

He questioned the whereabouts of the apex bank governor and under what legal charges he was being held insisting that it was only fair for Nigerians to hear from him.

He wrote, ” Where is Godwin Emefiele? The Tinubu administration should not lock him up and begin to make public allegations against him. This is precisely what Buhari did to Jonathan administration officials as soon as he took over in 2015. They were locked up, and while incarcerated, allegations were made to turn the public against them, without giving them an opportunity to defend themselves.

“We had hoped those dark days were behind us. Question Emefiele and even accuse him, but let him have the chance to defend himself against these rumours and innuendo.

“Where is he? Under what legal order is he being held? Let Nigerians hear from him. Having begun so well, President Tinubu should not continue the draconian practices as his immediate predecessor. This is similar to what Abachs did, which drove even Tinubu to exile in 1994.”