What DSS Told Us Concerning Emefiele’s Arrest – Rufai Oseni

The Department of State Service (DSS) spokesman, Dr Peter Afunanya has stated that he is unable to presently confirm the arrest of suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

This was shared via the Twitter account of an Arise News TV anchor, Rufai Oseni.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended Emefiele with immediate effect on Friday.

The development was announced via a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey

The statement read in part, “This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) [Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi], who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”

Sharing more information on the arrest, Oseni disclosed that Arise News correspondent had reached out to Afunanya, but he stated that he could not make any confirmation for now.

Oseni wrote, “But the spokesman for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, could not immediately confirm the arrest.

“In a chat with our correspondent, he wrote: “Inundated. I may not be able to make any confirmations NOW, please.”

“On the issue of the arrest, I will keep waiting on confirmations from the DSS despite reports, Hitherto no confirmations. In the week a lot will happen, we will see.”