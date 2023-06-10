Watch How DSS Arrested Emefiele, Flown Him To Abuja

A video showing the moment operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) arrested and detention suspended Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has surfaced on social media.

Recall an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and media aide to Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed Emefiele was arrested in Lagos and the security agency will soon release an official statement on the issue.

He tweeted: “After initial denial, DSS has now confirmed the arrest of suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele. He was arrested in Lagos. An official statement soon”

Following the statement, a video of the security operatives leading the suspended CBN governor into a private jet has now surfaced.

DSS Confirms Emefiele’s Arrest

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of embattled suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that his arrest is coming moments after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced his suspension.

The DSS had initially denied arresting the controversial apex bank boss.

But in a fresh statement by the secret police Public Relations Officer, Peter Afunanya, the suspended CBN boss has been arrested.

The brief statement titled ‘Emefiele, now in DSS custody, read: “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the Media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”