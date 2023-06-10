Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 10th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 10th June 2023.

It beggars belief why someone to whom his country has given so much will turn around to orchestrate the shortchanging of his country, even if in the remotest sense. This is how we can situate the trending provocative rhetoric of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, taped in a video. His offensive tantrums aren’t just an assault on Christians but the country at large. For starters, he test-ran such a misguided system in Kaduna and the state is yet to recover from the fallout. It is the height of incorrigibility and intransigence for the man to continue pushing or be triumphant over a principle that clearly overwhelmed his governing of the state.

A viral video caught El-Rufai telling a congregation of Muslim clerics (in the Hausa language) in Kaduna that: “Despite all the ethnic gathering and despite the use of religion, God gave Asiwaju Tinubu victory in the 2023 general election. What we successfully did in Kaduna (Muslim-Muslim ticket) has now been replicated all over the country.” He was further quoted that Tinubu’s triumph at the polls has silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that he will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large. Some other comments he was reported to have said in the video are too obnoxious and repulsive to be repeated here.

Such words will certainly not come from someone who wishes their country well, let alone someone eyeing an appointment or election into sensitive federal positions. It boggles the mind how El-Rufai could be this petty and myopic gloating to have scored the goal with a highly discredited and disputed election. Events surrounding the conduct of the 2023 general election are certainly not what any sane mind would use in affirming any hypothesis about any religious dominance in Nigeria. Apart from what Nigerians saw in the field and at collation centers, the number of petitions before the election tribunals and inherent expositions is enough evidence that whoever is relying on INEC’s announced outcome is just delusional.

President Bola Tinubu has shed more light on his decision to remove fuel subsidy immediately after his government assumed power.

It would be recalled Tinubu had during his inauguration speech on May 29, announced that fuel subsidy is gone, sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians

However, speaking on Friday when he played host to traditional rulers in the country under the aegis of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN), President Tinubu explained that the fuel subsidy regime had become unsustainable as it was being used to feed smugglers and be Father Christmas to neighbouring countries.

He added that fuel subsidy had become an Elephant which was going to bring the country to its knees if it was not removed.

The President’s submission was contained in a statement by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

A former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has revealed that he could have slapped his predecessor, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, had they encountered each other at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He made these comments following the meeting between Kwankwaso and President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock on Friday.

Ganduje expressed his displeasure with recent events in Kano State while briefing State House reporters following his meeting with Tinubu.

The discussion centred around the state’s security situation in light of a demolition exercise implemented by the current Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday met with prominent traditional rulers across the country under the auspices of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Naija News reports the meeting, which is the first by the President with traditional rulers after his inauguration is part of ongoing consultations with various stakeholders across the country.

The traditional rulers were led into the meeting by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’adu Abubakar who is the chairman of the council.

In his opening remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto said the traditional rulers were at the Villa to congratulate the President and pledge their commitment to supporting him in the huge task of running the nation.

He pointed out that the traditional rulers have various professional backgrounds and this would be a ready pool for the President to draw from.

President Bola Tinubu has signed the Electricity Act 2023 into law according to sources within the presidential villa.

The primary aim of the bill is to create a comprehensive legal and institutional framework to guide the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The new law replaces the Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act of 2005 and removes the monopoly in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity at the National level, to empower States, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

Naija News understands the bill was initially passed by the National Assembly in July 2022.

Under the newly signed act, state governments can now issue licenses to private investors who can operate mini-grids and power plants within the state. However, the Act precludes interstate and transnational electricity distribution.

With President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yet to make a formal pronouncement on the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, some northern leaders are reportedly insisting that the north produce both the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had on Thursday met with lawmakers-elect at Aso Rock Villa Thursday night, but some of the contenders, including former governors of Zamfara and Abia states, Abdulaziz Yari and Orji Kalu, among others, were absent at the meeting.

Speaking on the development, a lawmaker-elect, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Vanguard: “At the time you called, I was about entering the Villa. For now, nothing has changed. The president didn’t mention any name while meeting with us. All he said was that we should work and be united. That was all he said.”

On whether the president will support Senator Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass for the Senate presidency and speakership, the source said: “I am just leaving the meeting, and the president didn’t say he has preferred candidates.”

The convener of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Edwin Clark, has slammed the immediate past governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent controversial religious comment.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai in a viral video, said he and some northern governors used religion as a political tool to give victory to President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

El-Rufai further said the victory of Tinubu silenced the Christian Association of Nigeria, adding that he will sustain an Islamic-dominated government for 20 years and unending not only in Kaduna State but in Nigeria at large.

He added that in the course of the electioneering campaigns when Christians tried to ask questions on why the Muslim/Muslim Ticket, he deceived ‘them’ that it was not for religious dominance when in reality, the tickets both nationally and at the state level were for Islamic domination.

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has said he did nothing wrong leaving the State Government House with official vehicles.

Ortom stated this in a statement on Friday released by his spokesman, Terver Akase, while reacting to the accusation by his predecessor, Hyacinth Alia, that he did not meet a single official car in the government house.

According to Akase, it was the decision of the State Executive Council to allow Ortom, his deputy, and other officials to go with the vehicles allocated to them.

He said his principal did nothing unlawful by leaving office with the official vehicles allocated to him, stressing that is a tradition that an outgoing governor leaves with vehicles given to him.

Edo State politician, Kenneth Imansuangbon has joined the Labour Party (LP), days after dumping the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The politician also declared the PDP as a dead party in Edo State, saying it is over for the party and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Imansuangbon made the submission on Friday in Abuja after he was presented with the membership card of Labour Party by the embattled National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure.

He also declared his intention to contest the 2024 governorship elections in Edo State on the platform of the LP if he gets the party’s ticket.

In his words, “All that I need is a free and fair primary. With that, I will get the ticket of the party. By the time I get the ticket, it is over for the PDP and the All Progressives Congress.

“PDP is dead. I have taken the glory away; the shine. By 2024, the Labour Party will form a government in Edo State.”

The Federal Government announced on Friday that the 2023 June 12 Democracy Day celebration would be relatively subdued.

This news was delivered during a press conference by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.

He explained that the understated celebration is a result of the recently held presidential inauguration on May 29, which saw grand festivities.

Akume detailed the schedule, “The activities lined up for celebration are a press briefing and the president’s address to the nation at 7 am on Monday.”

The SGF further explained that Democracy Day has been moved from its original date, May 29, to June 12, to honor those who’ve fought for democracy in Nigeria since 1999.

“However, May 29 remains the date of handing over or taking over of power, and this happens every four years according to the Nigerian Constitution,” he clarified.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.