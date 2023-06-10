Top Celebrities Storm Warri Pikin’s Martial Vow Renewal With Husband (Photos)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Anita Asuoha, better known as Warri Pikin, and her husband, Ikechukwu Asuoha have renewed their marital vows.

The couple alongside their children, family and friends, held a wedding ceremony for a second time on Saturday, 10th June, 2023.

Sharing a video of her bridal dress, Warri Pikin disclosed the her fans on Instagram that her wedding renewal was already done.

“Vow Renewal done. Now it’s time to party,” she captioned the video

Amongst the celebrities who graced the wedding includes, actress Shaffy Bello, Indinma Okojie, others donning stylish yellow Asoebi to the event.

First photos and videos from the wedding ceremony have surfaced online;

Recall, the female comedian and her hubby recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Warri Pikin had shared a throwback photo from their wedding to mark their anniversary.

Expressing gratitude to God for the years spent, she excitedly counted down to their vow renewal and dream wedding party.