Suspended CBN Governor Emefiele In DSS Custody – Sources Confirm

Sources have confirmed the arrest of the embattled suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that the CBN governor’s suspension was announced in a statement on Friday by the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF (OSGF), Willie Bassey.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect,” Bassey said in a statement.

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr. Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of investigation and the reforms.”

Credible sources around the presidency and the intelligence community disclosed to Daily Trust that Emefiele was suspended because of many reasons, among them his recent role in the naira swap and cashless policy that mopped up the entire money in circulation in the country, which nearly truncated the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Neither the suspended CBN governor nor the official spokesman of the apex bank, Isa Abdulmumin, could be reached for comment.

Sources said Emefiele ought to have been suspended long before the exit of former President Muhammadu Buhari, but he was not.

The sources said they were all appalled by the ‘I-don’t-care-attitude of Buhari’ to all the facts, figures, and incontrovertible indicting documents presented to him by various agencies over the financial malfeasance of the suspended CBN governor.

Multiple sources within the secret police disclosed that the embattled apex bank governor is now in their custody undergoing interrogations.

“Yes, he is here already undergoing interrogation,” one of the sources simply said and hung up when asked further questions.

Another source also confirmed Emefiele’s presence in the facility of the secret police last night.

One source said various agencies had investigated Emefiele and submitted their reports to the immediate past administration for action, but nothing was done.

“If anything, the last gift to Emefiele by the last administration was a national honour,” he said.