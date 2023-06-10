Speakership: APC’s G-7 Group Set To Counter Zoning Formula

All elected National Assembly members elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) are still not as united as expected ahead of the inauguration of the 10th national assembly on Tuesday, June 13.

Recall that the elected members met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the election of the leadership of the House and asked them to respect the zoning formula of the party.

However, some members of the party who call themselves the G-7 group are not ready to accept the party’s zoning formula, especially in the case of the speakership of the House of Representatives.

Recall that on May 8, 2023, the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) released the zoning formula for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly.

Based on the formula, the party zoned the President of the Senate to Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom/South-South), the Deputy President of the Senate to Jibrin Barau (Kano/North-West), the Speaker to Tajudeen Abbas (Kaduna/North-West), and Deputy Speaker to Benjamin Kalu (Abia/South-East).

But the members of the G-7 Group are not happy with this arrangement and are preparing to present their candidate for the speaker of the House of Representatives. According to the Punch, they have organized a meeting scheduled for 7 PM today, June 10, 2023, to come up with their candidate for the speakership.

Members of the G-7 group include Yusuf Gagdi, Aliyu Betara, Sada Soli, Chinedu Ogah, Miriam Onuoha, Sani Jaji, and Ahmed Wase.