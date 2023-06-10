Ruth Kadiri Blasts Ekiti Chef Trying To Break Hilda Baci’s Unofficial Cooking Record

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, has slammed a budding chef, Damilola Adeparusi, who recently began a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Naija News earlier reported that Damilola’s cook-a-thon comes shortly after Chef Hilda Baci cooked at Amore Gardens, Lagos state, for over 100 hours.

Hilda, if certified by Guinness World Records, would overtake Indian chef Lata Tondon, who currently still holds the record for the longest cooking hours.

In a recent development, photos, and videos of Adeparusi in her kitchen cooking for over 33 hours have been shared multiple times on social media.

This has sparked reactions online with many saying she would have waited until Hilda’s record is confirmed by Guinness World Records.

Also reacting, Ruth Kadiri in a post via her Instagram page blasted the Ekit based-chef for not allowing Hilda Baci to enjoy the euphoria of her record.

According to the thespian, many Nigerians don’t think for themselves but wait for others to do a thing and they suddenly realize they can also do it.

She wrote: “They won’t think for themselves but the moment you do it…..

“Everyone starts realizing they can do it too. They can’t even wait for her euphoria to settle. Meetnigerians my people”