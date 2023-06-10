Reactions As Murray-Bruce Hails Tinubu Over Fuel Subsidy Removal, Emefiele’s Arrest

Former Senator representing Bayelsa East and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ben Murray-Bruce, has hailed President Bola Tinubu over key decisions made in the two weeks in office.

The media entrepreneur said the President is making “the right calls”, adding that he turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, Murray-Bruce said Nigerians should watch out for Tinubu’s administration in the coming days, and

He wrote; “President Bola Tinubu is making the right calls. He turned Lagos into the 6th largest economy in Africa, and now he is in charge of the largest economy in Africa. Watch out.”

Naija News reports that Bruce’s comment comes in the wake of the removal of fuel subsidy and the suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

However, some Nigerians took the comment of the tweet to berate the former Senator for commending Tinubu for the decisions made in the last two weeks in office.

See some of the reactions below:

@shyna4me wrote “This is supposed to be an opposition healing the government. A PDP chieftain with 🌽fused. Disgrace. PDAPC is the most useless PP in Africa.

@olajobi wrote: “You’ve just made the most uncommon sense. All the doubting Thomases are now coming out one by one to testify to the wonders of God in Asiwaju. Enu ti igbin yin fi bu orisa…..”

@NDrAgwoTurumbe wrote: “As an economist, I have taken a screenshot of this tweet and I am very certain I will be reminding Ben Bruce about it in no too distant future. Time reveals all things

@theoloriherself wrote: “Easy on the cap, you’ve almost removed it naww.”😏😏

@Princeujay wrote: “Shameless Senator, at your age you still don’t know what it means to have integrity. Mr Common sense that has no common sense.”

@mysterypositive wrote: “This man has no integrity…. With all the cases of forgery, drug, election malpractice and all?” Your generation was and still our problem…

@OlorogunErnest wrote: “Wow… what a twist. Oga common sense have you abandoned Atiku and the PDP so fast? Confirmed “Anywhere Belle Face”.

@wenzyo wrote: “Can we assert with certainty that Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa? In my opinion, it remains a matter of debate due to the absence of conclusive evidence. Sadly, our nation is saddled with rampant looting that goes unchecked by our purported government.

“Exercise wisdom and refrain from compromising your integrity in pursuit of validation from this current administration, which will likely have a short-lived tenure. A new Nigeria is here and we shall not forget those who turned their backs on us as we struggle.”

@chukwura_a wrote: “Mr Ben Bruce, does this make common sense to you or I should mind my business? Sometimes it is better to be quite than publicly disgracing your family online because as I can see you no get shame.”

@Enyinna wrote: “These are the kinds of characters you find in this country. Very greedy power hungry people seeking free crumbs from the corridors of power.”