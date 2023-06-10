Plateau Governor Swears In 17 Local Govt Transition Chairmen

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has sworn in Interim Transition Committee Chairmen for the 17 Local Government Areas.

The transition chairmen were inaugurated on Saturday at Government House in Jos, the state capital, by the Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs. Josephine Piyo, who represented the governor at the ceremony.

Recall that on June 1, the governor suspended all democratic structures in its 17 local government areas following the recommendations of the Plateau House of Assembly.

Muftwang said that the suspension followed their inability to produce documents related to financial transactions in the various local governments, saying all efforts to make them produce the documents proved abortive.

He explained that the state government, after careful study of the recommendations, resolved to suspend the chairmen in order to conduct an efficient and proper investigation into the development.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, governor Mutfwtang said that the appointment of the interim chairmen was necessary to ensure that no vacuum existed in his administration.

He urged the transition chairmen to cooperate with the PLHA and ensure that all documents required for the investigation were provided for appropriate action.

He said: “This administration will not condone any form of indiscipline, you are expected to stabilise the LGA council and not see it as an opportunity to amass wealth.

“Also remember that this is a transitional administration that can give way any time government chooses.”

The interim chairmen sworn in include Markus Hussaini (Jos East); Sati Shuwa (Riyom); Peter VwangDung (Jos South); Fidelis Adara (Bassa); Danjuma Guda (Barkin Ladi); Istifanus John (Jos North); Markus Artu (Mangu); Monday Kassa (Bokkos).

Others are Samuel Go’ar (Pankshin); Caleb Shikir (Kanke); Ado Yusuf (Kanam); Nicholas Nshe (Shendam); Christopher Manship (Quanpan); Daniel Kungmi (Mikang); Mr Nanmwa Kumzhi (Langtang North); Manji Dangfa (Langtang South); and Hamisu Anani (Wase).