‘May The Horrors Of The Night And Pain Be Your Portion’ – Fani-Kayode Slams Emefiele

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has laid curses on the embattled Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had in a statement by the Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey suspended Emefiele and asked him to vacate office with immediate effect.

He was asked to hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi who will act as the CBN Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms of the financial sector of the country’s economy.

Reacting to Emefiele’s travails via his Twitter handle on Saturday, Fani-Kayode berated the apex bank governor over his Naira redesign policy that brought economic hardship to Nigerians.

He wrote, “O Godwin, I have never wished a man ill in my entire life but in your case, I make an exception.

“May your pathway be filled with sharp thorns, the horrors of the night, and pain and may the Angel of the Lord pursue you along a dark and slippery path.

“May your story and end be a graphic example and instructive reminder to the evil and wicked that man is nothing before God, that earthly power is ephemeral and transient, that all power belongs to the Living God, and that the Lord alone rules in the affairs of men and forges the destiny of nations.”