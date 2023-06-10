‘It Is Not Rocket Science’ – Aisha Yesufu Reacts To Emefiele Suspension

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has reacted to the removal of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had on Friday suspended Emefiele from office with immediate effect.

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey announced the development via a statement.

The statement read in part, “This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

“Mr Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) [Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi], who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”

Reacting to the development via her Twitter page, Yesufu argued that Emefiele should have been removed long ago following due process.

She wrote, “Emefiele’s removal should have happened a long time ago. Following the due process in any removal should be sacrosanct. It is not rocket science. Section 11 (2) ( c & f) of the CBN Act.”