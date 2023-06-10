“It Is Ethnic Cleansing Against Igbos” – Ohanaeze Knocks Tinubu For Suspending Emefiele

The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide has accused President Bola Tinubu of ethnic cleansing against Igbos with his suspension of Godwin Emefiele as the Central Bank Governor.

According to the group in a statement made available to newsmen by its Director of National Interest Matters, Mazi Chima Uzor, the suspension and subsequent arrest of Emefiele did not follow due process.

The statement added that what President Tinubu did is purely a witchhunt and a deliberate attempt by the administration to alienate Igbos from public office.

The group argued that Tinubu took the step because the Igbo region did not vote for him during the 2023 elections, adding that Emefiele should have been allowed to complete his tenure as the CBN Governor.

The statement reads, “The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide hereby condemns in its entirety the suspension of Dr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN Governor by the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“To say the least, this suspension is without due process and the arrest despite court order against DSS from arresting him is provocative and well-meaning Nigerians must resist it and ensure that it does not stand.

“We view the development as clearly part of the new administration’s scheme of ethnic cleansing of the Igbos from public offices.

“This is nothing but a witch hunting directed at the Igbos for no other reason other than they dared to oppose the new administration in the last general elections.

“We are therefore asking President Bola Tinubu to beware of starting his administration with actions capable of driving an already shaking nation into chaos.

“He should be humble enough to rescind this unpopular decision and allow Dr Emefiele to complete his term as the governor of the apex bank instead of rocking the boat and destroying all the reforms that were carried out by the CBN under Emefiele’s leadership.”