DSS Refuses To Deny Or Confirm Emefiele’s Arrest

President Bola Tinubu announced the immediate suspension of the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, late Friday evening.

Following the suspension, reports circulated that Emefiele had been arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS), the national security agency.

However, DSS has yet to confirm or deny these rumours.

Naija News had earlier reported that the President in a statement released through the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF), Willie Bassey on Friday directed Emefiele to proceed on suspension.

Emefiele was suspended by the President as part of the plan for reforms in the financial sector of the economy and to give room to investigate him.

He directed Emefiele to hand over the affairs of CBN to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) pending the investigation.

However, the timeframe of the investigation and the reason behind the investigation was not stated.

Back in February 2023, the DSS had accused Emefiele of financing terrorism, however, the move to arrest him on several occasions was resisted by full force.

The DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya speaking on the latest development in a chat with Leadership said he is unable to confirm Emefiele’s arrest.

He said, “Inundated. I may not be able to make any confirmations NOW, please.”