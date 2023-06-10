Buhari’s Former Aide Rejects Possibility Of Becoming Tinubu’s Spokesman

Former Senior Special Assistant To President Buhari on Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale, has debunked the speculation of being appointed a spokesman in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Naija News reports that Ngelale made this known in a post via his Twitter page on Saturday, stating he has been receiving several congratulatory messages from people.

Buhari’s former aide described the reports as false as nothing of such has happened, adding that he will not accept such a role again.

He tweeted: “PUBLIC NOTICE I have received congratulations from people regarding fake news circulating that I have been appointed into government once again as a Spokesperson. It is FALSE. Please disregard. Nothing of such has occurred, and I do not accept such a role again. Thank you”

Shehu Sani Reacts To Emefiele’s Suspension

In other news, former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has reacted to the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that on Friday, President Bola Tinubu gave the order for the immediate suspension of Emefiele.

He, however, advised President Tinubu to employ a team of auditors outside the CBN to properly probe the apex bank and give an account of how it was managed under former president Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The former lawmaker alleged that the CBN was used as a cash cow for the elites and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the “cabals”.