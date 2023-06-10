Police Challenge Matawalle To Prove Stolen Cars

Ex-Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle has been asked by the police to provide proof of his stolen cars.

This request followed his allegation of theft during the search of his properties in Gusau and Maradun.

In a BBC Hausa interview, Matawalle voiced his outrage at the raids.

He said, “I have never seen this kind of stupidity where someone’s house will just be entered without any permission as if we are in a lawless country.

“I am in Abuja and nobody told me that any court gave that order or invite me and I refused to answer. The saddest thing is that, in my Gusau house, all my wives’ rooms were broken, and even hijabs have been taken away. Stoves were all put in a car and taken away.

“In my Maradun house, they took away all campaign cars that people gave us as contributions, including those I bought in the United States even before becoming governor, you know I was a car seller. I will not ask them to bring the cars back, everybody knows that I have cars. This is robbery, they entered everywhere in my house, and even my daughter’s wedding clothing materials (Kayan Lefe) were not spared.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, ASP Yazid Abubakar, challenged the claims of theft in a statement issued on Saturday.

He urged those who believe their vehicles were wrongfully confiscated to come forward with evidence.

“Persons who feel their vehicles were wrongfully attached while executing search warrants during the course of this investigation are advised to produce proof of ownership to claim such vehicles,” stated Abubakar.

Abubakar also warned the public against spreading false information that might incite disturbances, noting that it could lead to arrests and prosecution.