Why I Was Prevented From Entering Immigration Office – Simi Opens Up

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Simi Kosoko has narrated her recent encounter at the immigration office in Lagos.

The mother of one via a her Instagram page, said she was almost denied entry into a passport office because of how she dressed.

According to the ‘duduke’ crooner, the security operative had accosted her whilst she was trying to gain access into the building and told her she was indecently dressed and won’t be allowed inside the building.

She added that despite her celebrity status, the officials remain adamant about her outfit, stating that she was made to take off her nose ring and earrings.

She said, “I went to the passport office to get my passport done and when I reached the gate, they said I should go back because I am indecently dressed.“

“I look myself up to down, and asked, can you see anything in my body that is indecent? He said he cannot see, but I should go back and wear something more ‘down’.”