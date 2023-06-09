Tribunal: What Atiku, PDP’s Witnesses Told Court As Hearing Of Cases Against Tinubu Resumes

On Friday, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) resumed hearing the petitions challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress – APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging the emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chris Uche, is leading Atiku’s legal team, while Akin Olumuji (SAN) leads the Bola Tinubu/APC legal team, Naija News reports.

The day’s proceedings opened with the petitioner presenting his witnesses in the matter before the court. Immediately the President of the Court of Appeal walked into the courtroom and exchanged pleasantries with some of the senior lawyers, the petitioner was made to call forward his first witness, one Grace Ajagponna, a resident of Kogi State.

Ajagponna was a former National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member. INEC engaged her as a Polling Unit (PU) election officer during the presidential election.

In her testimony, under cross-examination by the counsel to INEC, the witness told the court that accreditation, voting and the signing of the results by her and the party agents all went well, but the upload of results could not go through.

When called upon, the second witness, one Abidemi Abidemi, who is a resident of Suleja Niger State and was an INEC ad hoc staff member, also told the court that everything went smoothly at her polling unit during the elections and that she personally entered the scores on the Forms ECA8, and party agents signed the forms.

She also tells the court that it was part of her training that unless party agents signed, they should not be given duplicate copies of Forms ECA8.

The third witness is Obosa Edosa, also an ad hoc staff member of INEC during the presidential election. She served as a presiding officer in Edo State.