Tinubu Reveals What He Told Traditional Rulers During Meeting In Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu has revealed details of what he told traditional rulers in the country during his meeting with them on Friday.

As earlier reported by Naija News, Tinubu hosted some prominent traditional rulers in the country under the auspices of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) at the State House Conference Centre, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The royal fathers led by the Sultan of Sokoto used the opportunity to congratulate the President on his electoral victory and wish him well in the task of ruling Nigeria.

Speaking after the meeting, President Tinubu disclosed that he enjoyed his time with the traditional rulers.

The President revealed that he urged them to support the policies and efforts of his government while assuring them that his administration would support them as custodians of unique cultural values.

Sharing pictures from the meeting, Tinubu wrote on his Twitter account: “I enjoyed my engagement, this morning, with a gathering of traditional rulers from across the country.

“In the course of our dialogue, I tasked them with supporting the administration’s efforts to ensure lasting peace and unity by promoting responsible behaviour and patriotism.

“I also gave assurance of government’s support as they continue in their role as powerful custodians of our unique cultural values.”