Tinubu: Can Wike Survive Without A Goverment Job? – Aisha Yesufu Blasts Former Rivers Governor

Popular Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu has spoken after the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike visited President Bola Tinubu in Aso Rock.

Naija News recalls that on Thursday, Wike alongside the G-5 of the PDP had paid a visit to Tinubu.

In attendance at the meeting were Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) as well as former Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

The current governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah was also present.

Speaking via a series of tweet after the visit, Yesufu insisted that Wike was visiting the president to seek political appointments.

She claimed that Wike has been living off the government since 1999.

Yesufu argued that the likes of Wike are what make people believe that everyone is looking for a government job.

She wrote, “Who is Wike without a government job? Since 1999 he has been feeding off government. Either elected or appointed so he needs to be running to Aso villa dey do aghalagba!

“People like Nyesom Wike @GovWike (better comot dat Gov title) that is doing boi boi and running around Aso villa like junior student wey dey wait make senior finish food make e lick plate are the ones that make many think everyone is a hungry twat looking for appointment.”