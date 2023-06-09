Reactions As Seyi Tinubu Is Spotted Using Power Bank In Aso Rock (Photos)

The son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Seyi Tinubu has triggered a wave of social media reactions with recent photos from the Aso Villa.

In the images posted on his Instagram page, he is spotted in a stylish black outfit, phone in hand, in the surroundings of the Aso Villa.

What caught attention was that he was charging his phone with a power bank connected from his pocket, which has sparked a flurry of comments online.

He posted the pictures with a quote from Robert Louis Stevenson: “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant”.

Social media users offered a range of views.

Some opined he might be using the power bank simply because he wanted to, not because of any electricity shortage at the Aso Villa.

Others made their own guesses about why he would need a power bank in the presidential residence.

